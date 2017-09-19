One injured in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured Tuesday night when fire broke out at a home in east Columbus.

The fire was reported shortly before 11pm at a home on the 4800 block of Beatrice Drive.

According to firefighters, one person was taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The fire has been contained, but crews are still working at the scene, according to firefighters.

No further information was immediately available.

