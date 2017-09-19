Pizza restaurant employee fired for anti-police note on officer’s receipt

TORRANCE, CA (WCMH) – A California pizza restaurant employee was recently fired after allegedly putting an anti-police message on an officer’s receipt.

A photo of the Pieology receipt was posted on Facebook, showing “F— The Cops” written where a name would normally appear.

The post reads:

I want to share this with everyone to show the unprovoked hatred that my husband and his partners deal with everyday. This is not the type of business that I want to see in the city where I live. My husband’s partner was just trying to get a quick bite to eat in the middle of a busy shift and this is what he received. Needless to say we will never eat at Pieology ever again. I hope you all will help support our police and share this both near and far. It is NOT ok to treat our officers like this.

As of 2:45pm Tuesday, the post has been shared more than 15,000 times.

A spokesman for the Torrance Police Department told NBC Los Angeles that the officer did not respond to the employee and left a tip.

The restaurant released the following statement to NBC Los Angeles:

The actions of this employee do not in any way reflect the thoughts of Pieology, and we have taken swift and serious action to rectify the situation, including terminating the offending employee. We have the utmost respect and gratitude for the men and women who keep our communities safe, and have no tolerance for hateful language or actions. This location in Torrance is a heartfelt supporter of all men and women in uniform, especially the brave first responders, and shows its support with a discount for all uniformed police, firefighters and military members.

The original Facebook post was later edited to include confirmation that the restaurant reached out to resolve the situation.

I would like to confirm that Pieology has reached out, and has rectified the situation with the Officer involved, the Department, as well as myself. I am appreciative that Pieology saw that this employee was entirely out of line and moved quickly to resolve the situation. Pieology did the right thing and I commend them for it. Thank you to all the Police Supporters who made their concerns and comments vocal.