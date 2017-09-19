SWAT situation forces lockdown in nearby Groveport-Madison schools

MADISON TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — A pair of Groveport-Madison school buildings were placed on lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning after a domestic dispute turned into a SWAT standoff in a nearby neighborhood.

Carl Neal says he saw 28-year-old Daniel Collins and his girlfriend arguing in the front yard of their Newport Ct. home. “Dan turned and walked away – went in the house,” Neal said. “His girlfriend went right in after him and what happened in the house – I don’t know. The next thing I know there’s police all over the place and then he wouldn’t come out.”

Police say after going back inside, the girlfriend called her father to say that Collins wouldn’t let her leave.

Madison Township Police Capt. James Dead says the father took matters into his own hands. “The father kicked the window of the residence, the basement window, grabbed ahold of the female and attempted to pull her out of the window,” Dean said. “Simultaneously the suspect grabbed ahold of her feet and pulled her back in.”

Capt. Dean says the woman was then able to break free and ran out the front door of the house where police were waiting.

Dean says Collins told police he wasn’t coming out but then before officers could establish a perimeter around the house, Collins managed to get out a back window unnoticed and run into the woods.

Sedalia Elementary and Groveport Middle School North were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police say Collins eventually called his mother picked him up and helped him surrender to police.

Capt. Dean says officers have been to the house before. “He (Collins) has quite a history with the police department. We’re well versed with him. Unfortunately, he has a drug abuse problem that we’re attempting to help him with as well.”

Collins was charged with assault and domestic violence. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.