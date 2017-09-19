Texas man dies after punch attack in downtown Austin

By and Published:

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/WCMH) — A man knocked unconscious early Sunday morning in downtown Austin has died, according to the Austin Police Department.

Witnesses told police Marques Johnson, 33, was walking with his wife on East Sixth Street when he exchanged words with two men, KXAN-TV reports. Witnesses say the men followed Johnson and his wife when they walked away. One of them threw something at Johnson, and when he turned around to confront them, the second man punched him in the face.

Johnson died at the hospital.

Business owners in the area say they see fights break out from time to time, but not with such severe consequences. Nearby bar owners said Monday police had been stopping by and checking their surveillance video.

Police are still looking for the attacker. He’s described as about 25 years old and between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall. He has short, curly black hair, blue or light-colored eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s