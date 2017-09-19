Three men arrested for June armored truck robbery

Jesse McLaughlin, Frank Hundley, and James Jenkins.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested three men who are accused of robbing an armored truck in June.

According to police, Jesse McLaughlin, Frank Hundley and James Jenkins robbed a Brinks armored truck outside a Chase Bank at 2475 South Hamilton Road on June 17.

At the time of the robbery, police said a car pulled up to the truck as it was making a service call at the bank. Two men displayed firearms and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

All three suspects are facing aggravated robbery charges.

