YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating what they are calling a shocking chain of events that left a child’s father dead and the grandfather behind bars.

Police say the two men were arguing around 10:30pm Monday at a house in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue. Police said the argument was over custody of a child.

Officers were on the porch dealing with the argument when they say Louis Littlejohn, 61, ran inside the home and killed the other man who was holding the infant child. Police identified Littlejohn as the grandfather of the baby.

Police said the victim is Charles Pargo, 27. He is the father of the child.

Littlejohn surrendered to police after the shooting.

The child was not harmed.