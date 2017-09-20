Bomb squad called to Columbus hotel after man admits to making drugs

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus fire crews, bomb squad, and police were called to a north Columbus Super 8 Motel early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the motel, located at 1078 E Dublin Granville Road, around 2:05 am.

Police say a man admitted to cooking meth inside one of the hotel rooms, leading to the fire alarm.

The hotel was evacuated and the bomb squad was called. The suspect was arrested without incident.

The incident is being investigated by Columbus Fire officials currently, and the police will later determine if additional criminal charges will be applied.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

 

