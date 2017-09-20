CPD officer buys clothes for woman found wearing only a coat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police Officer Lt. Marc Dopp bought clothes after he found her wearing only a coat.

According to Columbus Division of Police, Dopp was driving into work Wednesday morning, when he heard a call for an indecent exposure in the area of Sunbury and Morse roads.

When Dopp arrived on scene, he found a lady sitting at the corner wearing nothing but a coat.

Dopp asked the woman if anything bad had happened to her, but she replied no. Dopp then took the woman to a nearby Goodwill store, and bought her pants and a top.

The lady was then taken to get checked out a local hospital.

“That officer is Lt. Marc Dopp-one of the kindest police officers at Columbus Police!” the Columbus Division wrote on its Facebook.