CPD officer buys clothes for woman found wearing only a coat

By Published: Updated:
(Columbus Division of Police/Facebook)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police Officer Lt. Marc Dopp bought clothes after he found her wearing only a coat.

According to Columbus Division of Police, Dopp was driving into work Wednesday morning, when he heard a call for an indecent exposure in the area of Sunbury and Morse roads.

When Dopp arrived on scene, he found a lady sitting at the corner wearing nothing but a coat.

Dopp asked the woman if anything bad had happened to her, but she replied no. Dopp then took the woman to a nearby Goodwill store, and bought her pants and a top.

The lady was then taken to get checked out a local hospital.

“That officer is Lt. Marc Dopp-one of the kindest police officers at Columbus Police!” the Columbus Division wrote on its Facebook.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s