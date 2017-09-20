Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Knox County

By Published: Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, OH (WCMH) –Deputies say a dog may have killed an infant in Mount Vernon, Wednesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the assistance of the Knox County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio BCI are investigating the death of a 1-month-old child.

Deputies say the initial caller stated that a dog may have been involved in the child’s death.

Two dogs were removed from the residence by personnel of the Knox County Dog Warden’s Office. The location of the incident was not released.

Deputies continue to investigate.

