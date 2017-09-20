Deputies: Dog may have killed infant in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, OH (WCMH) –Deputies say a dog may have killed an infant in Mount Vernon, Wednesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with the assistance of the Knox County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio BCI are investigating the death of a 1-month-old child.

Deputies say the initial caller stated that a dog may have been involved in the child’s death.

Two dogs were removed from the residence by personnel of the Knox County Dog Warden’s Office. The location of the incident was not released.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.