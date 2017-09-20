Light up the rocks? Public split on plan to illuminate landmark

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — A plan to light up a local landmark is getting some backlash.

The Lancaster Parks and Recreation Department is considering illuminating Mount Pleasant, a large rock formation at Rising Park near the Fairfield County Fairgrounds. Supporters said it’s a source of pride that should be celebrated, but many at Wednesday night’s parks public hearing want it to stay in the dark.

Jennifer Milliser has been climbing Mount Pleasant nearly her entire life.

“The first time I was on Mount Pleasant, I was 4 years old,” she said. “And that was 40 years ago.”

The natural monument is something Milliser and so many Lancastrians, as they call themselves, agree they love.

But what some don’t love is the proposal to shine a light on it when the sun goes down.

“It did make me feel disgusted when I read about it,” said Milliser. “It’s a natural treasure and it’s one of the last places in this town that’s untouched. It’s part of the history.”

Lou Varga, who helped propose the idea, said the mountain is a symbol of pride that should be spotlighted.

“It’s everywhere,” Varga said. “It’s the logo and it kind of stands for the spirit of the community. It’s the traditional backdrop and it’s actually the only authentic connection to the past that we have.”

Varga said planners are working with the National Park Service and would follow best practices for protecting wildlife and preserving the night sky.

“I want to preserve dark skies, so the National Park Service has recommendations,” said Varga. “Wildlife migration, we’ve taken all that into consideration with the proposal.”

Milliser said the only light she wants to see on the mountain is from the moon or sun.

“I have been up there nights stargazing and it’s beautiful and we wouldn’t be able to do that anymore,” said Milliser.

The project is estimated to cost between $45,000 and $85,000 and it would be paid for with private funding. Under the proposal, the lights would not be on year round and they would always go off at midnight.

The parks department is considering another public hearing where more detailed information about the plan would be made public.