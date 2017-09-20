Man returns wallet he found and the $1500 in cash that was in it

SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — Tyler Opdyke didn’t think twice about returning the wallet he found and the money that was inside it.

“I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet,” Opdyke, 18, told KOVR.

Opdyke was handing out fliers for his uncle’s business when he found the wallet in the driveway of Melissa Vang’s home. Vang’s husband had dropped on the way to his car.

“With that cash, we were planning to go shopping with it for a feast that we had yesterday. But I had no clue had dropped his wallet or how much cash he had carried and was stuck in there,” said Vang.

Opdyke found the wallet and immediately knocked on Vang’s door to return it. However, Vang admits she was afraid to answer. “I don’t open my door to strangers — or anyone really that I don’t know or recognize. So after he walked away, I checked my camera.”

And that’s when she saw Opdyke holding up the wallet and placing it under the doormat.

“We don’t hear too many good things like this every day,” Vang told KOVR.

Later, Opdyke returned to make sure no one had taken the wallet and the cash. “I went back to go see if the money was still there because if it was, I was going to keep knocking. And that’s when Melissa and her two girls came out and we hugged,” he said.

Opdyke: Just a trustworthy teen demonstrating what true character is all about.