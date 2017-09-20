Mexico earthquake affects families of Central Ohioans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many Mexican families who live in Central Ohio say their families were impacted by Tuesday’s deadly quake.

Those NBC4 spoke with say social media played a huge role in making sure their loved ones were safe.

“Our nephew happened to be in that school,” said Gustavo Laniz. “As he was coming out, the building collapsed and six of our closest friend’s died.”

Sylvia Vasquez and her husband Gustavo are vacationing in Europe where they received the news that a 7.1 earthquake rocked Mexico City, Tuesday. Sylvia and her husband now live in Columbus, but her entire family is in Mexico.

“My mother, brother, sister. Nephews, aunt, nieces all of them are okay,” said Sylvia.

Mexico is still in recovery mode after an 8.1 quake hit southern Mexico two weeks ago killed more than 100. Now, more than 200 people were killed in Tuesday’s tremor.

“I’m in shock because I’m in the middle of my vacation and I receive this news. Thirty-two years ago I lived the other earthquake,” said Sylvia.

The Latino community has come together to help those impacted by holding a fundraiser to help Red Cross Mexico.

“Here if we all know that if something happens we have the fire department that comes, the police and were are used to seeing them fully equipped with gear. Unfortunately, in our country, it doesn’t work that way,” said Thalia Amador.

A fundraiser is being held to benefit victims of the earthquake:

Host: Pibil Columbus and Latino MusicOn Columbus

Location: 4091 West Broad Street

Date: September 23

Time: 12pm – 4pm

All meals bought by Pibil Columbus Catering, processed will go to the Mexico American Red Cross