Polar bear Nora completes move to Utah zoo

By Published:
Utah Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WCMH) – Nora the polar bear has completed her move from Oregon to the Utah Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.

The Hogle Zoo said:

You cannot see her yet, but we are happy to report that polar bear, Nora, arrived and is safe and sound.

She walked out of her crate and began exploring her back holding area, including taking a big dip in her pool!

She’s a little nervous – it was a big travel day – but she’s adjusting nicely. She’s eating well and getting to know her keepers.

Nora will now go through a quarantine period. This is customary for all animals joining a Zoo family; it helps our veterinary staff ensure she’s healthy and it allows our keepers extra time getting to know her.

She will not be able to greet visitors until her quarantine is over.

We’ll let you know as SOON as possible!

Also, these were taken in the quarantine holding, not in what will be her beautiful habitat.

Thank you friends at Oregon Zoo for your help (they accompanied Nora and are still here working with our keepers). And of course, thank you to her Buckeye fans – we promise she’s in great hands!

The Oregon Zoo announced the move back in May. Nora will join another bear, Hope, who is about the same age.

Nora was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium nearly two years ago. Hope was born at the Toledo Zoo a month later.

Nora was moved to the Oregon Zoo in September 2016 in order to spend time with another polar bear, Tasul. Tasul died shortly after Nora’s arrival.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s