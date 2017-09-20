Polar bear Nora completes move to Utah zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WCMH) – Nora the polar bear has completed her move from Oregon to the Utah Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.

The Hogle Zoo said:

You cannot see her yet, but we are happy to report that polar bear, Nora, arrived and is safe and sound.

She walked out of her crate and began exploring her back holding area, including taking a big dip in her pool!

She’s a little nervous – it was a big travel day – but she’s adjusting nicely. She’s eating well and getting to know her keepers.

Nora will now go through a quarantine period. This is customary for all animals joining a Zoo family; it helps our veterinary staff ensure she’s healthy and it allows our keepers extra time getting to know her.

She will not be able to greet visitors until her quarantine is over.

We’ll let you know as SOON as possible!

Also, these were taken in the quarantine holding, not in what will be her beautiful habitat.

Thank you friends at Oregon Zoo for your help (they accompanied Nora and are still here working with our keepers). And of course, thank you to her Buckeye fans – we promise she’s in great hands!