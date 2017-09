COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl out of the city’s north end.

Columbus police said Emily Jeans was last seen in the area of Morse Road and Dunbridge Street on Wednesday.

Jeans is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 92 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a yellow Minion t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624