Police looking for suspect in south Columbus robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a Speedway gas station was robbed early Wednesday morning.

Police say a suspect entered the Speedway, located at 1165 S. High Street, around 1:45 am.

He asked the clerk to grab him some cigarettes and then pulled out a gun and demanded money.

He repeatedly threatened to shoot the clerk if she didn’t move quicker while getting the money from the register.

Police say the suspect then stuffed the cash into his pockets, ordered the clerk into the back of the store, and fled on foot from the store.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

