Police: Three children inside vehicle stolen from northeast Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a vehicle with three children in it was stolen from a northeast Columbus gas station.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:34pm, Wednesday, three children were inside a 2004 blue Suburban when it was stolen from a gas station inthe 1800 block of E. Hudson Street.

Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend stole the vehicle, and the children do not belong to him.

Police continue to investigate.

