Reward of $10k offered for information about Newark bank robber

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Newark are looking for a man who robbed a PNC Bank Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:23am at the PNC Bank at 68 West Church Street.

Police said a man showed employees a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash. Once the employees gave him an unspecified amount of money, he ran from the bank.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a black male standing between 6′ and 6’2″. He is between 20 and 30 years of age, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Det. Art Minton at 740-670-7938, Newark Police Communications at 740-670-7201, or Crime Stoppers at 888-488-9058. A reward of at least $10,000 is being offered, according to police.