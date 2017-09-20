Reward of $10k offered for information about Newark bank robber

By Published:

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Newark are looking for a man who robbed a PNC Bank Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:23am at the PNC Bank at 68 West Church Street.

Police said a man showed employees a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash. Once the employees gave him an unspecified amount of money, he ran from the bank.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a black male standing between 6′ and 6’2″. He is between 20 and 30 years of age, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Det. Art Minton at 740-670-7938, Newark Police Communications at 740-670-7201, or Crime Stoppers at 888-488-9058. A reward of at least $10,000 is being offered, according to police.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s