Suspect arrested after attacks at Blacklick Woods Metro Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police believe they have arrested the man who has been harassing women at a local Metro Park over the last month. One of the victims is speaking out to make others aware as she tells her terrifying story.

The victim tells NBC4’s Elyse Chengery that she was attacked at the Blacklick Woods Metro Park on Sunday. On Wednesday, she showed she still has bruises and cuts from when she says her attacker threw her to the ground.

“I’m just scared – I just, you know, something like that shocks you to the core. I was out running alone, normally I take my daughter but this time my husband stayed back with her. I passed a gentleman once and just like I do with everybody I’ll nod or say hello or wave, he didn’t like it. He proceeded to kind of lunge at me. Just full force plowed at me like from the side, he proceeded to yell over me some profanity. He got up and picked up his headphones started to walk away and at that point, I ended up you know looking back just to make sure he wasn’t going to come back at me again he did stop once and yell back again,” said the victim, identified as Leslie.

She then called 911.

“It’s something that you never think is going to happen to you. I was hysterical, it was really scary you’re out on a daily run and all of a sudden, boom,” said Leslie.

Reynoldsburg Lieutenant Bill Early says similar situations happened with other women at the park with three calls made on Wednesday.

“Got several calls on it from people who were on the path said this gentleman approached them, was acting aggressive was swearing and threatening violence against them,” Lieutenant Bill Early.

Police arrested Dominique Thomas – who the victims identified as the suspect.

Reynoldsburg police tell us Thomas will be charged with menacing or aggravated menacing and possible assault and ethnic intimidation charges based on statements that he made to police in Wednesday when he was arrested.