Suspect in Columbus teen’s murder arrested in Youngstown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a teenager in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:21am, August 18, officers were called to the 900 block of E. 15th Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found Ricky Darthard, 16, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Darthard would be pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting, Shaiquon Marquel Sharpe, 20, was arrested in Youngstown on unrelated charges and has now been charged with murder in connection to the death of Ricky Darthard.

Police continue to investigate.

