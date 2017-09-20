Sylvester Stallone stops to use gym at Mansfield Police Department

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Sylvester Stallone stopped by the Mansfield Police Department during a break in the action while filming his latest movie.

In an Instagram post, Stallone said he stopped by the police station in order to use the department’s gym.

While he was there, officers gave him a demonstration of the department’s K9 unit.

“He definitely will not be playing tennis tonight,” Stallone said as the dog hung onto an officer’s arm.

Took a break from filming to work out at the police gym and they gave me an unexpected demonstration… Kids, do not try this at home! #dogs #K-9 #mansfieldpolicedepartment #fitness #escapeplan3 #movies #mansbestfriend A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Stallone is in Mansfield for the filing of “Escape Plan 3.” Most of the film is expected to be shot inside the Ohio State Reformatory.