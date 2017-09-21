Arkansas high school teacher, 25, accused of bringing students home for sex

KTAL-TV Published: Updated:

JONESBORO, AR (KTAL) – A former high school teacher in northeast Arkansas is accused of having a sexual relationship with four students, including two in one night.

KAIT reports Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, is charged with first degree sexual assault.

The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016. Court documents say the relationship began with the teacher sending texts to the students “which became more and more sexual in nature.”

When confronted about the relationships, court documents state Goline first said “I’m not going to lose my husband” before admitting to having sex with four students.

Goline was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center, but later posted bond. If convicted of the Class A felony, she could be sentenced to 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Click here for more.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s