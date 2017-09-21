Baby ran over during domestic dispute between parents

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) A baby is in “extremely critical” condition after being run over during a fight between his parents.

Memphis Police were called when a witness heard gunshots around 3 a.m.

Police said the woman got in a car to escape the fight, but the man fired shots.

The baby was thrown from the car and run over during the exchange.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene; however, both parents are now in police custody.

Neighbors are shocked by it all.

“They seemed like they were nice young people to me.”