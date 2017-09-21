Bodily fluids found in soap dispensers at Detroit airport

By Published:

DETROIT, MI (WDIV) Crews at Detroit Metro Airport are pulling out soap dispensers in the bathrooms after what they call an “unusual substance” was found in the soap at several locations.

The exact substance hasn’t been identified because testing hasn’t been done, but sources it’s no cause for panic, just very disgusting.

It has spurred the airport to pull out the current dispensers and replace them with something tamper-proof.

Airport officials said the substance was likely a bodily fluid, and it’s not believed to be spit.

Why would anybody put something in an airport soap dispenser? Investigators said it’s nothing sinister, but someone with ongoing access to the restrooms who has a grudge.

 

