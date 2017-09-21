City boards up Lounge 13 on east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down Lounge 13, an east side bar that the city attorney’s office says has a history of shootings, assaults, and violence against women.

Police have been called to the bar at 1320 Beechwood Road 135 times since 2016.

Here is a list of incidents at Lounge 13, according to City Attorney Richard Pfeiffer’s office.

According to court documents, Columbus Police were dispatched to the premises on January 31, 2016 on a report of a violent confrontation. Upon arrival, officers found two victims who stated they were punched and robbed of their wallets after several men confronted them in the Lounge 13 parking lot.

On March 6, 2016, police responded to a report of a man seeking medical treatment at Mount Carmel East Hospital. The victim stated he had been at Lounge 13 when a security guard refused to return his ID to him. The security guard then struck the victim in the face repeatedly with a baton. The victim lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On April 15, 2016, police received a tip that a wanted fugitive was inside Lounge 13. Officers found the man inside the premises and placed him under arrest. The man had a “bag of cocaine” in his pocket.

On May 2, 2016, police were dispatched to the premises on report of a person with a knife. A witness told officers that the individual with the knife had slashed her tires and fled the scene prior to their arrival.

On May 13, 2016, police responded to a report of an assault at the premises and found a female victim who stated that she was “repeatedly struck in the face in a surprise attack.”

On June 26, 2016, police responded to a report of an assault at the premises and found a female victim who stated she was assaulted by four individuals inside Lounge 13. Security guards then escorted them outside the bar, where the assault continued. The victim suffered multiple strikes from a crowbar and had lacerations on her face and body. She was transported to Grant Hospital for medical treatment.

On July 31, 2016, officers were dispatched to the premises on report of an assault and found a female victim who stated that her boyfriend had “punched her in the mouth and broke the driver side mirror off her car.”

Also that same evening, police responded to a second report of an assault and found a female victim who stated that a security guard working at Lounge 13 “punched her in the mouth” after she got into an argument with him.

On August 20, 2016, police officers were flagged down at the premises by an individual who reported he had just been robbed at gunpoint behind Lounge 13.

On October 29, 2016, police responded to the premises on report of a fight and found a female victim who stated that she worked at Lounge 13 and had just been assaulted by a group of females there.

On February 5, 2017, police officers on patrol heard gunshots from the premises. Officers interviewed Lounge 13 security guards who stated that “a group of women had been fighting in the parking lot when a man fired a shot into the air.” Security guards had attempted to detain the man, who physically resisted.

On March 16, 2017, police officers approached two men seated in a car in the Lounge 13 parking lot. When one of the men rolled down the window, officers immediately smelled the odor of burning marijuana. The man stated that he was “an armed security guard at Lounge 13.” He had marijuana and two knives in his pocket. He also had a stolen handgun in his vehicle.

On May 6, 2017, police were dispatched to the premises and took a report from an intoxicated female victim who stated she was “attacked, beaten and tasered” by an unknown female assailant at Lounge 13.

On May 22, 2017, police took a report from a victim of domestic violence who stated she had been leaving Lounge 13 when her ex-boyfriend grabbed her by the neck and threw her to ground. He then kicked her multiple times in the head and torso. The victim believed she may have lost consciousness. The victim sought treatment at a hospital and was diagnosed with a broken collar bone.

On July 29, 2017, officers investigating a shooting at the premises spoke to two victims who had been inside Lounge 13 when an argument broke out. The victims reported that they were not involved in the argument, which resulted in an unknown man shooting a firearm. One victim was shot in the stomach and the other shot in the leg.

On August 15, 2017, officers took a report from a victim who stated he was assaulted while working at Lounge 13 the prior week, but his managers didn’t call 911 during the assault “because they didn’t want a negative report against their establishment.” The victim spent a week in the hospital receiving treatment for head trauma suffered during the assault.

On September 15, 2017, police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center where they took a report from a victim who stated he had been shot in the forearm while at Lounge 13.

On September 18, 2017, vice detectives, utilizing a confidential informant, purchased illegal narcotics inside Lounge 13.

The following evening, vice detectives, once again utilizing a confidential informant, purchased illegal narcotics in the parking lot of Lounge 13.