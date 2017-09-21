Death of Judy Malinowski officially ruled homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The death of Judy Malinowski has now been officially ruled a homicide, according to a coroner’s report.

The coroner’s report attributes the immediate cause of Malinowski’s death to late effects of thermal injuries as a result of gasoline fire.

Now, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says his office will move forward accordingly. O’Brien says his office is taking the necessary steps to pursue aggravated murder charges against her ex-boyfriend, Michael Slager.

Slager was convicted of setting Malinowski on fire outside of a Gahanna gas station back in August 2015.

A Franklin County judge allowed Malinowski to tape a deposition from her hospital bed before she died. It will be up to a trial judge to determine whether or not the deposition can be used in court.

Malinowski died one month after taping the deposition.

From prison, Slager still maintains the incident was an accident. He is serving 11 years.

“While he got 11 years, my mom, my sister and I all got a life sentence,” wrote Malinowski’s 13-year-old daughter following her mother’s death.

O’Brien says he expects to present the case to the grand jury within the next couple of weeks.