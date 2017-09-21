Death Wish Nitro coffee recalled after botulism concerns

ROUND LAKE, NY (WCMH) — Death Wish Coffee has recalled its Nitro brand drink due to concern of possible botulism.

According to the company, an additional step is necessary in its production process of the Nitro cold brew in order to eliminate any concerns of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism.

There has been no degradation of quality at this point, but we want to err on the side of caution. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue. This recall is merely a precautionary step,” Death Wish released in a statement on its website.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention, according to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased Death Wish Nitro should not consume it and can either dispose of it or return the product to the location with proof of purchase for a full refund.

