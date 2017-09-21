Dogs that possibly killed Knox Co. infant euthanized as part of investigation

MOUNT VERNON, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say the dogs that may have killed an infant in Knox County, have been euthanized as part of the investigation.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Wooster Road around 6:30am Wednesday. The child’s father told dispatchers that his 1-month-old was killed by his dog.

The dog warden was called to remove two dogs from the home after the incident.

Deputies say an autopsy on the infant is planned for Thursday, but as part of the investigation, both dogs were euthanized for examination.

The dogs were described by animal control officers as pit bull or pit bull mix.

The case remains under investigation.

