CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns and Cedar Point are offering a special deal to anyone at their next home game.

All fans in attendance at the Browns vs. Bengals game in Cleveland on Oct. 1 will receive a free day pass to use at Cedar Point in 2018.

Fans will receive a boarding pass upon entering FirstEnergy Stadium with a unique gift code which must be redeemed online at CedarPoint.com/Browns by 11:59pm on Oct. 3.

Steel Vengeance is replacing Mean Streak, and will open in May 2018.