Murdered Ohio State student’s father calls for change in police protocol

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After his daughter’s body was found in her new apartment early Sunday morning, Ohio State student Heather Campbell’s father wants answers regarding what happened the night before when police were called to the residence but couldn’t make contact with Campbell or her boyfriend Kyle Lafferty.

“I believe she died very quickly. I believe that it wouldn’t have made a difference but I don’t know that to be absolutely 100%,” says Joe Bronczyk, Campbell’s father. “But I would like to believe that she didn’t suffer.”

Police says 25-year-old Lafferty shot and killed 22-year-old Campbell before shooting and killing himself. Their bodies were discovered after Campbell’s friend, concerned with not hearing from her, entered the couple’s unlocked apartment around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Just 24 hours later, a resident living above Campbell and Lafferty called police after hearing arguing and gunshots, but officers left the Taylor House apartment building after knocking on the door and calling for someone to answer.

Bronczyk wishes they would have let themselves in by force.

“This could potentially save somebody else’s child. They could’ve been on the other side of that door bleeding for hours,” he says, acknowledging he doesn’t believe first responders would have been able to save his daughter in this situation.

A Columbus Police spokesperson tells NBC4 officers decide whether or not to enter at their own discretion based on if they believe any occupants are in present danger.

Bronczyk says he wants to see protocol put in place to change that and plans on asking Columbus Police to investigate the matter further.