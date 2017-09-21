Meijer starts selling cheaper ‘Misfit’ produce

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) — You’ll notice some “Misfit” produce the next time you’re at your local Meijer.

The grocer is now selling unsightly produce labeled as the Misfits as a way to reduce food waste, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s goal to cut waste by 50 percent by 2030.

Meijer, the Misfits
Meijer is now selling imperfect produce as “Misfits.” (Sept. 21, 2017)

The misshapen, unusually sized or scarred produce will be 20 to 40 percent cheaper than more aesthetically pleasing items. Meijer promises the Misfits will have the same quality as other produce it sells.

Meijer says customers have bought more than a quarter of a million pounds of Misfit produce since the program launched earlier this month.

