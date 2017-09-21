Nearly 16k far-east side homes without power

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly 16,000 customers are without power in Reynoldsburg and the far east side of Columbus.

According to AEP Ohio’s outage map, it appears the outage mainly affects neighborhoods east of I-270, south of Main Street, niorth of Refugee Road and west of Taylor Road.

AEP says the outage was caused by an equipment issue at a Reynoldsburg substation. Crews are on the way to diagnose the issue.

The power company says they currently estimate power will be back on by 7:30pm, but that could change depending on the size of the problem.

Reynoldsburg Outage: Crews en route to fix an equipment issue at the local substation. Estimate: 7:30 p.m. We'll let you know if it changes. — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) September 21, 2017