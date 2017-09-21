Ohio State ranked most valuable college football program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Wall Street Journal’s annual ranking of college football programs has placed the Buckeyes at the top of the list.

The paper’s ranking attempts to place a value on the programs based on the revenue they are able to generate.

The Buckeyes topped the ranking with a value of more than $1.5 billion, up nearly 60% from $946 million in 2016.

The Wall Street Journal attributed the new valuation to last year’s playoff appearance and a new Big Ten television package. The WSJ cites a study by Ryan Brewer, a professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus.

Texas took the number 2 spot on the list with a value of $1.2 billion.

Trop 10 teams listed in the report:

Ohio State – $1,510,482,000 Texas – $1,243,124,000 Oklahoma – $1,001,967,00 Alabama $930,001,000 Louisiana State – $910,927,000 Michigan – $892,951,000 Notre Dame – $856,938,000 Georgia – $822,310,000 Tennessee – $745,640,00 Auburn – $724,191,000