Ohio University issues alert after bank robbery reported in Athens

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Police in Athens are searching for a bank robbery suspect who reportedly robbed a location on Stimson Avenue around 11:55am.

According to an alert sent by Ohio University, the suspect was wearing a mask, pink ball cap, sunglasses, dark blue jacket, with a shaved head in back. He is described as possibly a white male, medium build, 5’6″ and carrying a zipper bank bag. The suspect may have gotten into a dark colored sedan.

OU is still open. Law enforcement continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call Athens police at 740-593-6606.