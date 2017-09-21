Prosecutors say suspect in Blacklick park attacks assaulted women because they were white

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man is being held on $150,000 bond, accused of harassing and intimidating five  women at Blacklick Woods Metro Park.

Dominique Thomas, 24, appeared before a Franklin County Municipal Court judge Thursday morning.

In court, an attorney speaking on behalf of the state of Ohio revealed Thomas told a Reynoldsburg police detective he targeted white people because he does not like white people. All five victims, according to court documents, were white women.

Thomas now faces three felony charges of ethnic intimidation for incidents that took place at Blacklick Woods Metro Park.

In one case, Thomas is charged with calling the victim a felon and a prostitute and threatening to break her phone. In another case, he’s accused of making sexual gestures and threatening that the victim would be shot. In a third case, he is accused of spitting in the victim’s face and repeatedly saying, “Shoot or stab.”

The judge set Thomas’s bond at $150,000 cash or surety and ordered him to stay away from the victims, as well as all parks. He is scheduled to be back in court on September 29.

