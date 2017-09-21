St. Louis police help man ace job interview with tie help

By Published: Updated:
(St. Louis County Police Department)

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) –A Facebook post showing officers helping a man with his tie has gone viral.

Officers Sgt. Howard Marshall and Abenet Carper with the St. Louis County Police Department, were working Metrolink detail when a man approached them asking for help with his tie.

“He approached us and asked us if we knew how to tie a tie and he was headed for a job interview,” Carper told KTVI.

Marshall, using knowledge that was passed down from his step father, helped the man.

The best part about the exchange? The man got the job!

“He did. He did get the job and he got multiple offers from other places too. We were very delighted about that,” said Carper.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s