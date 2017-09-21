Suspect in fatal Cleveland Avenue hit-skip crash turns himself in to police

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the driver accused of killing a woman in a hit-skip crash on Cleveland Avenue on Monday, has turned himself into investigators.

It happened on Cleveland Avenue, near Maynard Avenue in the Linden area. Several people called 911 after seeing a woman lying in the middle of the road, bleeding.

Police have identified the woman who was killed in the hit and run as 57-year-old Alice Johnson.

According to police, Johnson was crossing Cleveland Avenue when she was struck by a car heading south.

Police say the vehicle, a silver Jeep Liberty, didn’t stop after the crash, but it was found a short time later abandoned near Mount Carmel West hospital.

According to police, Armoni Bruce was identified as the driver of the silver Jeep Liberty and turned himself into investigators Thursday morning. He has been charged with felony hit/skip.

