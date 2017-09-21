VIDEO: Florida mom, daughter accused of beating driver unconscious in road-rage encounter

PASCO COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Two Pasco County women face battery charges after a witness recorded them beating another woman during a road-rage encounter.

Investigators said at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, mother and daughter, Shelley Lyn Gemberling, 49, and Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20, got into an argument with Emily Bailey at the intersection of Little Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey.

Bailey was inside her vehicle, which was in the left lane of Little Road. Gemberling and Scarduzio’s vehicle was in the right lane.

“It was the longest red light of my life. They kept screaming at me, telling me they wanted to f—–g kill me. I just wanted the light to change,” Bailey said.

Investigators said Gemberling and Scarduzio got out of their vehicle and approached the open driver’s window, reached in and grabbed Bailey by her hair and neck and pulled her outside through the window.

Bailey, a veterinary technician, said she fell to the ground and then Gemberling and Scarduzio began punching her on her face and body. She says she thought she was going to die.

“They tried to drag me through my window. When I looked into the woman’s eyes, I saw pure rage. It looked like she wanted to kill me,” Bailey said.

Detectives say Bailey lost consciousness and suffered a broken nose and other injuries. Gemberling and Scarduzio did not stop beating her until a citizen intervened.

A witness reported seeing Gemberling pulling Bailey out of the vehicle through the window. The witness said she did not see Bailey strike the suspects at any time, but did see the suspects strike her. The witness also said that Scarduzio hit Bailey multiple times while she was on the ground.

“All I could think about was my son,” Bailey said.

Video recorded by a witness showed Bailey on the ground –motionless- while Scarduzio hit her.

Bailey told deputies that Gemberling and Scarduzio approached her because of a traffic incident. As Bailey tried to raise her window, the pair reached into her vehicle and grabbed her by her hair and throat, then pulled her out of the vehicle and began beating her.

Deputies said Scarduzio denied punching Bailey in the face but did say she hit her with her open hand. Gemberling allegedly told deputies that Bailey got out of her vehicle and pushed her.

Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20, and Kelly Lyn Gamberling, 49, were arrested and charged with burglary and aggravated battery and were booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center