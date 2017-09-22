Black ex-Columbus police officer alleges discrimination in firing

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A black former police officer says his firing by the Columbus police department was the result of racial discrimination.

The federal lawsuit by Kevin Morgan alleges he was wrongly terminated in 2015 and treated unfairly in comparison to white officers who were facing similar allegations over special-duty hours.

Morgan was accused of improperly reporting those hours. Thursday’s lawsuit says white officers facing similar allegations were suspended and told to pay back money they stole from the city.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Morgan is seeking reinstatement, more than $25,000 in damages, and an admission to discriminatory practices by the city.

Police spokeswoman Denise Alex-Bouzounis told the paper the department wasn’t commenting.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s