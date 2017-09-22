Body camera captures officer talking down potential jumper

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is being hailed a hero after talking down a potential suicide jumper Wednesday evening.

Body cameras capture the negotiation between officer Kim Hollander and a man walking along a downtown parking garage ledge nine stories above the ground.

Hollander recognized the man from a previous incident and began talking to him. He eventually sat down on the ledge as the two talked as the officer used calming techniques.

Police said he eventually climbed down on his own without injury.

Sgt. James McFadden commended Hollander for her efforts, noting that she “utilized her training and problem-solving skills in establishing a connection” to bring the encounter to a safe ending.