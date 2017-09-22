Cincinnati Reds become one of the first team to extend netting at ballpark

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez (7) after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 7-2. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Reds announced they will be extending the netting near home plate at Great American Ballpark after a child was struck by a foul ball at a New York Yankees game earlier this week.

According to a release from the Reds, the new netting will be in place by the start of the 2018 season and will extend to the end of each dugout.

“The Reds’ ongoing commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes maintaining the safety and security of our fans,” the release stated.

The announcement came after a young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday’s game against Minnesota.

The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK.

