Community on edge after shooting death of 15-year-old in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, OH (WCMH) — Just days after 15-year-old Mohammed Abdulkadir was shot, down the street from where he lived, people in this community are afraid to enjoy their neighborhood.

“This is a tragedy and we want justice. Somebody knows what happened,” said Nima, who’s a Somalian resident.

Police have no suspect arrested and parents here are on edge.

Some are not allowing their children to go to school at Licking Heights, where Abdulkadir attended.

“Our mothers, our fathers, our sons, and daughters are afraid to come out,” said one resident who doesn’t want to be identified because of fear of retaliation. “They can’t even go nowhere because we don’t even know who’s who.”

It’s something school superintendent Philip Wagner says he spoke about with some parents in the Somalian community just yesterday.

“The number one issue is what can we do to help police to try and solve this murder,” Wagner said.

Wagner says he wants to help as much as he can and is listening to members of the community who feel like this murder was planned.

“We want to know one thing, why is our community being attacked?”

Now they are calling on witnesses and the police to do something to help put them at ease.

The superintendent said he is trying to have a vigil this Monday at the school.

He added that he does want to continue to talk with parents in the Somalian community to strengthen the relationship and hopefully do away with any potential fear of living in Blacklick.