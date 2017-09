COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crews are working to rescue an injured construction worker on a high-rise in the Short North.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the man was injured on some scaffolding about 12 stories up.

High Street is closed near Buttles Avenue.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.