PHOTOS: TSA displays items confiscated at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A grenade, someone’s brass knuckles, and stun guns that look like cell phones are just some of the things security have confiscated at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.
GALLERY: Items seized by TSA at Columbus airport
GALLERY: Items seized by TSA at Columbus airport x
Latest Galleries
-
Protests at Trump rally in Chicago
-
PHOTOS: Running 7 deserts in 7 weeks
-
PHOTOS: Remembering Patty Duke
-
Police raid suspected dog fighting ring in west Columbus
-
PHOTOS: Multiple shootings in Reynoldsburg
-
PHOTOS: Thousands gather for funeral of Officer Steven Smith
-
GALLERY: NBC4 and Ohio State at the 2016 NFL Draft
-
PHOTOS: Ross County Missing Women
-
State Route 161 crash
-
Komen Columbus Race for the Cure 2016
In addition to liquids over three ounces, other items they have had to take include martial arts tools and gym weights.
Agents say they have already stopped 10 guns this year, and most of them were loaded.
According to TSA agents, most people say they simply forgot they had items in their bags before going through security.