PHOTOS: TSA displays items confiscated at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A grenade, someone’s brass knuckles, and stun guns that look like cell phones are just some of the things security have confiscated at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

GALLERY: Items seized by TSA at Columbus airport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

In addition to liquids over three ounces, other items they have had to take include martial arts tools and gym weights.

Agents say they have already stopped 10 guns this year, and most of them were loaded.

According to TSA agents, most people say they simply forgot they had items in their bags before going through security.