Police: Drunk man picked up 8-year-old girl, forced her to drive

NEW CASTLE, PA (WPXI) Pennsylvania police say an intoxicated New Castle man had an 8-year-old girl to drive him around after spotting her on the side of the road and forced her into his car.

Police said Kevin Michael Cook, 24, forced the child into the vehicle and had her start driving to East Palestine, Ohio before they were stopped by two bystanders.

Police said they received a call regarding a reckless driver on Little Beaver Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. The caller told dispatchers there was a small child operating the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The child told police they left her grandmother’s residence and were attempting to head across state lines, police said.

