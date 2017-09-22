COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP Ohio says about 13,000 customers in Reynoldsburg and east Columbus are without power Friday afternoon.

The company confirms the problem is a substation that also malfunctioned Thursday.

The outage mostly affects customers who live north of I-70 and south of Main Street, though some other neighborhoods are affected.

AEP says the power should be restored by 5:30pm Friday.

