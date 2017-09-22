Three children injured in Prairie Twp. crash

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a serious injury crash at the intersection of Feder Road and Alton Darby Creek Road.

The crash happened around 2:20pm Friday.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Mark Gofstein said a 5-year-old child is in critical condition. Two 2-year-old children are in stable condition.

