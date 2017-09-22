Truck driver killed after striking parked semi-trailers near Obetz

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after a truck driver died after striking several parked semi-trailers near Obetz.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5am, Friday, a semi-truck was traveling westbound on the lot of 2750 Creekside Parkway in Obetz and Hamilton Township, when it struck four other semi-trailers that were parked.

The driver of the truck was taken to Grant Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

There were no occupants in any of the four trucks that were struck.

The crash remains under investigation, but deputies say neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected and it is unclear if a seatbelt was used.

The driver hasn’t been identified pending notification of family.