Accident near John Glenn International Airport closes I-670 east

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Interstate 670 east is closed heading toward John Glenn International Airport due to an accident.

It happened around 6:20am near the intersection of I-670 and International Gateway, about a quarter of a mile west of Interstate 270.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of I-670 east between 5th Avenue and I-270.  Columbus Police are assisting with ramp closures. All ramps to I-670 east from Interstate 71 to I-270 are closed.

Authorities could not confirm the extent of the injuries of those involved in the accident.

