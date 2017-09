COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State alumni band member Anthony Violi, of Steubenville, was the oldest person marching at Ohio State University on Saturday.

The 99-year-old did not get to march last year because of an injury, but attended anyway. This year, the trumpet player was back on the field at The Shoe.

Violi joined more than 800 of his fellow TBDBITL alumni before the Buckeyes played UNLV.

Next year, he says, he will get to dot the “i” in Script Ohio.

Such an honor to meet @TBDBITL alumni band member Anthony Violi! At 99 years young, he marched like a pro today! pic.twitter.com/bQjKK64VxE — Audrey Hasson (@AudreyNBC4) September 23, 2017