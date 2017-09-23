Iranian state media: Test of ballistic missile successful

IRAN (WCMH/NBC News) — Iran has successfully tested a new ballistic missile, according to the country’s state-run media.

Reports say the new missile has a range of 1,200 miles and could carry several warheads. Iranian state TV showed footage of the test, but did not say when or where the test was conducted.

According to NBC News, this new launch is expected to raise concerns among leaders in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump criticized Iran’s missile program and the 2015 nuclear deal during a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday.

On Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country would strengthen its missile program without seeking any other country’s permission.

